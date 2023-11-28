The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $178.48 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.68%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

