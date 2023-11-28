The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $219.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.36. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $171.70 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.