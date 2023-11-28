Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,748 shares of company stock worth $6,384,347. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $13,351,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $290.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $357.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.53.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.