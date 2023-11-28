Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

