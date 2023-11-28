Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stake Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,732 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,869 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMFG

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.