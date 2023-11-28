StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 53,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,712,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,684,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,299,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 53,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,712,658.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,684,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,299,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $111,645.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,996. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in StepStone Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 75,332 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in StepStone Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,160,000 after acquiring an additional 49,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in StepStone Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in StepStone Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,495,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 696,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of STEP opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

