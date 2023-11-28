Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,346 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $74,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stantec by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stantec by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 207.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.99. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

