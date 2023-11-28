SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.06. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $161.00 and a 12 month high of $233.01.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

