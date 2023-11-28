SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the third quarter worth $272,000.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA HAIL opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.55. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93.

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on autonomous vehicle technology, drone technology, and advanced transportation tracking and transport optimization systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.