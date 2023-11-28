Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

