Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,154 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Sonos worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sonos by 938.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonos by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,361,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

