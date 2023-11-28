Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.2% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,857,000 after purchasing an additional 294,500 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 1.6 %

SIG opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $84.54.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $745,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,072.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $548,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,582 shares of company stock worth $7,879,519 over the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

