Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Position Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 593.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,545 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,732,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $752,780,000 after buying an additional 262,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,093,000 after buying an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,957,000 after buying an additional 664,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,261,000 after buying an additional 51,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ST opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

