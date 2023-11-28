Sei Investments Co. Purchases 35,493 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,493 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,389,000 after purchasing an additional 473,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,633,000 after purchasing an additional 609,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at $23,907,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at $828,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,091,136 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

