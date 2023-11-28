Sei Investments Co. Has $15.51 Million Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,066 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $15,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $815,650,000 after buying an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,658,000 after buying an additional 94,206 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,498,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $169.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.73.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,278 shares of company stock worth $1,467,211 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

