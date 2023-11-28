Sei Investments Co. Acquires 31,071 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $16,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of BWXT opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

