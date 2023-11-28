Sei Investments Co. Acquires 30,517 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140,179 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,517 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,126,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,922,000 after buying an additional 123,377 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 141,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ONB opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

