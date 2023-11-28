Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $68.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

SE stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in SEA by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,274 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,630,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $3,244,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $708,471,000 after purchasing an additional 542,996 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

