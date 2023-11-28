Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $23,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $164.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $166.02.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

