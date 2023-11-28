Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 844,535 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 844,535 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $25,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942,056 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 359.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,865,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

