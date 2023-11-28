Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 41,307 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,307 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $23,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $120.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.