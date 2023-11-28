Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 175,540 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,540 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $21,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.