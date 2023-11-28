Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 15,179 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,179 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $21,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,421.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

