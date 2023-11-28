Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 14,982 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,982 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $874,947,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $104.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.51.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

