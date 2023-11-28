Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 103,855 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,855 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $19,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $97,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,824.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DT shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

