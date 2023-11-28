Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110,058 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Waters were worth $25,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Waters by 39.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Waters Stock Down 1.2 %

WAT stock opened at $277.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.37.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.