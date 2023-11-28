Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,898 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $18,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,028,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50 and a beta of 1.03. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

