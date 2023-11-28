Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 9,403 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in Republic Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 5,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,809,000 after buying an additional 107,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,138,000 after purchasing an additional 433,931 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $161.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.34. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

