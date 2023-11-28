Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 54,570 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 117.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,570 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Medpace were worth $24,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $275.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.51 and its 200-day moving average is $246.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $287.00.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,072 shares of company stock valued at $110,336,619. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.