Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 280,046 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,046 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit in the first quarter valued at $459,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 404.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Enhabit in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $521.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.31 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Enhabit Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

