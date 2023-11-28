Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 11,345 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Charter Communications by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $396.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $424.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.