Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 556,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,854 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FOX were worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in FOX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.