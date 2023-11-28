Schroder Investment Management Group Has $22.61 Million Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 98,823 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $22,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on THRM shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $170,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 1.41. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

