Schroder Investment Management Group Has $22.18 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Primerica were worth $22,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 110.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 350.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $214.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $220.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.85.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

