Schroder Investment Management Group Has $21.43 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169,604 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Baidu were worth $21,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,388,000 after buying an additional 406,038 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,385,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,720,000 after buying an additional 265,345 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Baidu by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,052,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,095,000 after buying an additional 259,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

