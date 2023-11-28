Schroder Investment Management Group Has $20.01 Million Position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,768 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $20,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,812 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,011,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,983,000 after acquiring an additional 594,910 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $112,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,979,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,604,015.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

