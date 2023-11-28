Schroder Investment Management Group Has $19.63 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 155,173 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.9 %

AEM opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

