Schroder Investment Management Group Has $19.04 Million Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $19,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWP. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 35,285.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 69,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,846.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 136,450 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

PWP stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.22%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.