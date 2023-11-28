Schroder Investment Management Group Has $18.67 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after buying an additional 1,585,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on MO

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

