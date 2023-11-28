Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,177 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 863,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

