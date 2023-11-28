Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $446.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $435.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.