Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 1,891 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Biogen were worth $21,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $238,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Biogen by 27.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $228.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

