Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 79,057 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 775.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,057 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $26,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $231.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

