Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 257,273 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1,274.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,273 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,682.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.