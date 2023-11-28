Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 19,822 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $21,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,429,000 after purchasing an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 187,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,760,000 after purchasing an additional 30,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $130.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

