Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have commented on SOAGY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
