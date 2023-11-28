Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $3.73 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Safe has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00010018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $77.69 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00138235 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00036983 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025032 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002731 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000145 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,541.92 or 1.59977608 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.0029397 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

