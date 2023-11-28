RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Sells 5,115 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

