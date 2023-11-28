Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90,278 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Monro worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 59.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Stock Down 0.3 %

MNRO opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Monro had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

