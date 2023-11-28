Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.42.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $255.41 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.18 and its 200 day moving average is $241.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

